John R. Fields, 65, of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1956 in Clarion, PA, the son of John and Opal Fields.

John retired in 1992 as a pipefitter from Indspec Industries.

He loved 70’s rock music and was an avid Steelers fan.

John enjoyed fishing and working on his computer.

John is survived by his son, Christopher Fields and wife, Wendy of Petrolia; granddaughter, Madyson Fields; his brother, Lanny Fields of New Bethlehem and his sister, of Cathy Fields Kunkle of Indiana.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Services were held privately.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to John’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.