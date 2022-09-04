Julie A. Carroll

Julie Ann Carroll (Siegel), known to many as Mouse, of Lucinda, was welcomed home to Heaven on September 2nd, 2022.

She fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Julie fought with grace and dignity. She did not lose her battle with cancer, she won. It never broke her spirit, even at the end of her earthly life. She passed away at home surrounded in love with her family by her side.

Julie was born on March 25th, 1976 at the Clarion Hospital. She was the daughter of the late John E. Siegel and Judy Ochs Siegel.

Julie attended Saint Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School in Lucinda. She was a graduate of North Clarion Jr/Sr High School, class of 1994 (the best class ever). Julie attended Clarion University and Penn State Dubois, graduating with an associate degree in physical therapy assistance.

Julie worked for many years as a waitress at Vince’s Tavern with her sister Joey. She also worked many years for Perkins restaurant in Clarion where she enjoyed working alongside her mother, Judy. She especially enjoyed seeing her step-father Steve come in for his morning coffee before heading to work. They had a very special bond, and he referred to her as “Wonder!”

Later, Julie worked briefly as a MRI assistant for Shared Imaging. This experience led her to apply for and achieve a position with United States Investigative Services in Boyers, PA. From there, she was able to advance into a position with the Office of Personnel Management as a Legal Administrative Specialist. Julie loved working for OPM, and did so until her health no longer allowed her to. She was a dedicated employee for every employer. Julie took pride in doing her jobs well, no matter who she was working for.

She was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lucinda.

Julie was the Co-founder and Co-Chairwoman of Aiden’s Army in Lucinda. She along with her husband Joe founded Aiden’s Army in memory of their late son, Aiden. Julie was the driving force behind Aiden’s Army. She had no problem telling Joe he was not the boss! He secretly loved this about her, because he knew it was true! Julie, along with Joe and an amazing board of directors built a charity focused on helping others in need and keeping Aiden’s legacy alive. It was one of her greatest passions, and she did it so well. She was instrumental in all events, especially the Archery Shoots where she was the rip ticket dealing queen! She would like to remind Ryan to get that garage clean, we have a shoot coming up! Also, Joe is NOT allowed to set up the Chinese auction!

Julie was also a member of the Bad Boys and Girls Breakfast Club, Lucinda Chapter, most notably as the sister of the original Bad Boy himself, Jake.

She was a member of Fryburg Sportsman’s Club. Julie was also a member of Amazon Prime and Sam’s Club. If you have those stocks, you may want to sell them!

Julie had a love for life. Life WAS her passion! She didn’t just exist, she LIVED! She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Julie especially enjoyed an ice cold Miller Lite. She loved going for backroads booze cruises, especially in the Wolverine or in her beloved Polaris Ace, she referred to as her “ripper”! Vacationing was a favorite hobby of Julie’s. She loved to go anywhere, anytime. Whether it was a cruise, a trip to Vegas, a concert or to the beach, vacationing was where she was truly in her element. She drove Joe crazy sometimes about planning, right down to packing, for vacations. He loved her for it, and learned from her how to do both of those things. He is still very bad at packing! She loved trips to Pittsburgh to see special friends Becky and Donnie. Julie would tell you: “Take the vacation, no matter what!” and “Make sure you have sunscreen, you have to watch that UV index! There is no way the UV index is 9!”

She loved her family, and doing anything family involved. From birthdays to holiday dinners, Sundays at Jake’s where he would try (unsuccessfully) to get her to eat venison burgers, and all of the random visits in between. Julie loved just being with her family for anything-especially #Judestock! She was tech support for her mom, Judy. She was often mistaken as her sister Joey’s twin. Julie could bring out her brother Jake’s soft side. She was “Aunt Do-Me” to her nieces Jordan and Meghan. Judy, Joey and Jake were her immediate family, more importantly her very best friends. They love her, and saying they will miss her is a vast understatement.

She surrounded herself with the greatest of friends. Julie and her “girls” spent many days and evenings together in love and laughter. You better believe it that when those girls got together two things were certain: It would be fun, and it would be LOUD. Their ability to talk to one another while the volume increased with each sentence was incredible! She so loved her girls very much. She will most certainly be missed by them, and she will watch over them!

Julie married her husband, Joe, on October 11th 2003, who survives. She loved her husband with all of her heart. He knows this because she told him many times, and even left him a journal to tell him so. He says she left that journal just so she could get the last word! Joe was her rock, and she was his. They held each other up when the other could not stand. When neither could stand, they leaned together to stay upright. They weathered every single storm together, and each time they came out better and more in love than ever. He referred to her as many things: his “baby”, “my love”, “Mouse”, “Ukochany”, and as “Mrs. No.” She loved to argue with Joe. If he said up, she said down. If he said red, she said blue. He loved it, and he will miss it terribly. Julie taught him how to live, and was the best teacher. He loves her still, and always will, with every fiber of his being.

In addition to her husband, Julie is survived by her mother, Judy Siegel(Ochs) of Lucinda; her sister, Joey Culp and her husband, Mark, of Marienville; and her brother, Jake Siegel and his wife, Millene, of Lucinda; her sisters-in-law, Lorie Bauer(Brad), Greta Lutz(Floyd), and Tina Bauer(Andrew J); and brother-in-law, Andrew Carroll(Kelly).

Julie is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles; her nieces, Jordan Karg and her husband, Toby, Meghan Culp and her “special” friend, Eric (Smiley) Steele, Marissa Miller, Rachel Jones, Sarah Schwabenbauer and her husband, Kyle, Rebecca Jones and Maggie Carroll.; nephews, Braden Miller, William Jones, Evan Lutz, Andrew Carroll Jr, Jackson Carroll, and Reed Bauer; great niece, Eleanor Karg; and great nephew, Jaxton Culp.

She was preceded in death by her father John E. Siegel; her step-father, Steve Seigworth; and her son, Aiden J. Carroll. Also preceding her in death were her paternal and maternal grandparents.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Mike Polinek officiating.

Per Julie’s wishes, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends will be received prior to the funeral at the back of the church.

Julie’s final resting place will be next to Aiden in Saint Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Julie wished for memorial donations to be made to Aiden’s Army, 27284 Route 66, Lucinda, PA.

Julie wanted to point out the following FACTS: Man has NEVER been to the moon and Eric Clapton was in the Eagles! These are undisputable and whoever says otherwise is wrong! “Brothers to the Spray”.



