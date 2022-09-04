Police Investigating Report of Stolen Dirt Bike in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of a stolen dirt bike in Limestone Township.

On August 28, 2022, PSP Clarion initiated an investigation regarding a stolen dirt bike from a private residence within Limestone Township, Clarion County.

It is described as a Yamaha blue in color YZ 250F dirt bike.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact Trooper Cleveland of the Pennsylvania State Police at 814-226-1710.

