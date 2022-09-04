Volunteers Gearing Up for St. Michael’s Labor Day Picnic
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Volunteers are preparing for St. Michael’s annual Labor Day Picnic set for Monday, September 5, 2022.
The picnic will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.–rain or shine.
Finish your summer season in Fryburg with great food and fun!
Enjoy the picnic’s famous chicken and ham dinners featuring delicious homemade noodle soup!
Dinner ticket sales will start on the grounds at 10:00 a.m. with the dining room opening at 11:00 a.m. Dinners are $12.00 each for adults and $6.00 for children; pre-school and under are FREE. Dinners will be available for dine-in or take-out with indoor and outdoor seating. All dinners will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Photos below: Volunteers making noodles! Submitted by Emily Weaver:
Back again is the 100-item Chinese Auction held in the upstairs of the church social hall as well as the long-awaited return of the Quilt Raffle Stand on the picnic grounds. One of the top prizes in the Chinese Auction is a $250.00 gift card given by Faller’s Furniture in Clarion! The Quilt Stand will feature several beautiful quilts made by members of the St. Michael Rosary Society, as well as throw blankets displaying a stunning image of St. Michael Church.
Games of chance and skill for all ages will be held throughout the day along with numerous raffles including the Farm-to-Table Raffle with over 40 prizes and the ever-popular Labor Day Loot Ticket, featuring cash prizes totaling $7,000.00!
Labor Day Loot Raffle tickets and Farm-to-Table Raffle tickets are available at the picnic.
All proceeds from this year’s Labor Day Picnic benefit the ongoing upkeep and maintenance of the parish’s beloved stone church completed in 1886.
The members of St. Michael’s Parish sincerely thank the many businesses and organizations who sponsored the 2022 Labor Day Loot ticket and Farm-to-Table ticket. Please remember to support these businesses as they give support to our communities! Click here to view a list of the area supporters of this event.
For more information, please visit their Facebook page here.
