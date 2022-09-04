 

Police Seeking Information on Missing Rimersburg Teen

Sunday, September 4, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information on a missing Rimersburg teen.

State police are attempting to locate 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg.

Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she has been missing from her residence in Rimersburg since 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 3.

Anyone with information concerning Melea is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 or call 9-1-1.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

