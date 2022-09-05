The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Labor Day – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

