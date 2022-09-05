BREAKING NEWS: Driver Killed as Pickup Crashes into House in Ringgold Township

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man was killed when his pickup traveled off the roadway and crashed into a house in Ringgold Township on Monday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:41 a.m. on Monday, September 5, as 66-year-old David R. Hepler, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Ringgold Timblin Road, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

Police say Hepler drove off the left side of the roadway, and his 2012 Ford F-150XLT pickup struck a large pile of gravel, continued straight, and struck a two-story single-family residence where the vehicle came to a final rest.

Hepler was pronounced deceased on the scene. He was not using a seat belt.

The pickup sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by Brosius Towing.

PSP Punxsutawney was assisted on the scene by Hawthorn Fire Department, Ringgold Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

