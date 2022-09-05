Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stir-Fry Rice Bowl

This recipe is easy to tweak for different spice-level preferences!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 medium carrots, julienned



1 medium zucchini, julienned1/2 cup sliced baby portobello mushrooms1 cup bean sprouts1 cup fresh baby spinach1 tablespoon water1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce4 large eggs3 cups hot cooked brown rice1 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat canola oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots, zucchini, and mushrooms; cook and stir for 3-5 minutes or until carrots are crisp-tender. Add bean sprouts, spinach, water, soy sauce, and chili sauce; cook and stir just until spinach is wilted. Remove from heat; keep warm.

-Place 2-3 in. of water in a large skillet with high sides. Bring to a boil; adjust heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Break cold eggs, one at a time, into a small bowl; holding the bowl close to the surface of the water, slip the egg into the water.

-Cook, uncovered, for 3-5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Using a slotted spoon, lift eggs out of water.

-Serve rice in bowls; top with vegetables. Drizzle with sesame oil. Top each serving with a poached egg.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

