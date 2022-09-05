 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stir-Fry Rice Bowl

Monday, September 5, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe is easy to tweak for different spice-level preferences!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil
2 medium carrots, julienned

1 medium zucchini, julienned
1/2 cup sliced baby portobello mushrooms
1 cup bean sprouts
1 cup fresh baby spinach
1 tablespoon water
1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce
4 large eggs
3 cups hot cooked brown rice
1 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat canola oil over medium-high heat. Add carrots, zucchini, and mushrooms; cook and stir for 3-5 minutes or until carrots are crisp-tender. Add bean sprouts, spinach, water, soy sauce, and chili sauce; cook and stir just until spinach is wilted. Remove from heat; keep warm.

-Place 2-3 in. of water in a large skillet with high sides. Bring to a boil; adjust heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Break cold eggs, one at a time, into a small bowl; holding the bowl close to the surface of the water, slip the egg into the water.

-Cook, uncovered, for 3-5 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. Using a slotted spoon, lift eggs out of water.

-Serve rice in bowls; top with vegetables. Drizzle with sesame oil. Top each serving with a poached egg.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.