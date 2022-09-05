Michaela “Mickee” Sue (Laird) Sheetz, 65, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, while at her home.

She was born on August 10, 1957, to Ida Leanne (Ivers) Barrett, in Rapid City, SD.

Mickee became an LPN at Jeff Tech, and held positions in the area at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, DRMC, Brookville Hospital, and Highland View.

In addition to her mother, Mickee is survived by four children; Jenifer (Marvin Richmond) Meley; Christian “C.J.” Long; Alyssa (Aaron Cross) Huffman; Autumn (Jeremiah) Stormer; five siblings; Robert (Lori) Laird; Jody (Sonia) Laird; Shaun Laird; Blaine (Tammy) Laird; Launi (Ray) Briggs; twelve grandchildren; Elanna Stormer; Aiden Stormer; Greyson Stormer; Devin Dempsey; Brady Dempsey; Stephan (Hope) Dempsey; Austin Dempsey; Keirsten (Clayton) Emery; Braedan Long; Parker Long; Paige Miller; Liam Forsythe; four great grandchildren; Jaxon Dempsey; Mavrik Dempsey; Josie Dempsey; Weston Emery; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mickee was preceded in passing by her maternal grandparents; Paul and Agnes Ivers.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 1pm to 3pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 3:00pm and officiated by Pastor Brian Smeal.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

