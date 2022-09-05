Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Route 8 Collision

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on State Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:48 p.m. on Friday, September 2, on William Flynn Highway (Route 8) at its intersection with Branchton Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.

Police say 18-year-old Maya Zaffram, of West Seneca, New York, was traveling west on Branchton Road in a 2010 Honda Civic, and 71-year-old Gregory C. Sheakley, of Karns City, was traveling north on Route 8 on 2021 Harley Davidson FLHC motorcycle.

Zaffram proceeded into the intersection without proper clearance, and the Honda struck the Harley Davidson in a t-bone-style collision, according to police.

Sheakley then flipped off of the motorcycle and onto the northbound shoulder. Slippery Rock EMS transported him to Grove City Hospital for suspected serious injuries. He was using a motorcycle helmet.

Police say Zaffram was transported to Grove City Medical Center with arm, neck, shoulder, and back pain. She was using a seat belt.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.