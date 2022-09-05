Police Release Details on Local Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 66

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a local man seriously injured in a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 66 in Clarion Township last Monday night.

According to police, the accident happened on Monday, August 29, around 6:11 p.m. on State 66, at its intersection with Waterson Road, in Clarion Township.

Police say this crash occurred as 34-year-old Dustin A. Reed, of Shippenville, was traveling west on Waterson Road (State Route 2014) in his 2001 Honda Civic and attempting to turn onto State Route 66.

According to police, 61-year-old Doyle L. Freeman, of Cherry Tree, was traveling north on State Route 66 in a 1985 Navistar Model 1954.

Police say Reed failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Waterson Road and State Route 66, and as he entered the northbound lane of Route 66, Freeman’s Navistar struck his car. The car went into an uncontrolled spin, overturned, and Reed was ejected from it.

The Honda Civic came to an uncontrolled final rest on the east shoulder of Route 66, partially blocking the southbound lane, facing east.

The Navistar came to a controlled final rest on the west shoulder of Route 66, facing north.

Reed suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS. He was not using a seat belt.

A passenger in Reed’s vehicle–a nine-year-old female, of Shippenville–suffered suspected minor injuries. Clarion Hospital EMS transported her to Clarion Hospital. She was using a seat belt.

Freeman was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Reed was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.