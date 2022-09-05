WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:

Flood Watch

The Flood Watch is in effect from September 5, at 4:00 a.m. EDT until September 5, at 11:00 p.m. EDT.

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-Ridges of EasternMonongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Brookville, Aliquippa, Martins Ferry, Coopers Rock, Hendricks, New Kensington, Franklin, Coshocton, New Philadelphia, Washington, Donegal, Weirton, Morgantown, Woodsfield, Thomas, New Castle, Caldwell, Cadiz, Davis, Sharon, Bruceton Mills, Kittanning, Monessen, Terra Alta, Moundsville, Hazelton, Ohiopyle, Wheeling, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Waynesburg, St. Clairsville, Saint George, Zanesville, Ambridge, Carrollton, Ligonier, Tionesta, Beaver Falls, Ellwood City, Latrobe, Uniontown, Follansbee, Steubenville, Columbiana, Butler, Clarion, Murrysville, Lower Burrell, Malvern, Champion, Punxsutawney, Cambridge, Ford City, East Liverpool, Hermitage, Kingwood, New Martinsville, Monaca, Canonsburg, Indiana, Salem, Wellsburg, Parsons, Dover, Fairmont, Grove City, Canaan Valley, Rowlesburg, Oil City, and Greensburg

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 5, 2022

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…

Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble, and Tuscarawas.

Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest, Greene, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, Indiana, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Washington, and Westmoreland.

Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Brooke, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Western Tucker, and Wetzel.

* WHEN…Through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– There is an increased threat of heavy rain today. The heavy rain combining with slow storm movement or storms repeatedly crossing the same locations will increase the risk of flash flooding.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

