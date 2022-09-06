The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light northeast wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.