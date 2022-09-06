BREAKING NEWS: Lane Restriction in Place on I-80 Following Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of I-80 in Clarion Township is closed following a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to Christina Gibbs, Community Relations Coordinator for PennDOT, I-80 is closed between Exit 60, Shippenville, and Exit 70, Strattanville, for the removal of the trailer from the median.

The removal should be complete, and I-80 reopened by 6:30 p.m. barring any complications.

The multi-vehicle accident happened around 2:30 p.m. involving a tractor-trailer, and a lane restriction was put in place near mile marker 64.2 in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, a tractor-trailer had rolled over onto the median.

Crews on the scene are working to clean up a possible fluid spill.

PSP Clarion is expected to issue a press release shortly.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.