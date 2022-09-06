 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Lane Restriction in Place on I-80 Following Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 @ 03:09 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK2658 (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of I-80 in Clarion Township is closed following a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to Christina Gibbs, Community Relations Coordinator for PennDOT, I-80 is closed between Exit 60, Shippenville, and Exit 70, Strattanville, for the removal of the trailer from the median.

The removal should be complete, and I-80 reopened by 6:30 p.m. barring any complications.

The multi-vehicle accident happened around 2:30 p.m. involving a tractor-trailer, and a lane restriction was put in place near mile marker 64.2 in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, a tractor-trailer had rolled over onto the median.

Crews on the scene are working to clean up a possible fluid spill.

PSP Clarion is expected to issue a press release shortly.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.