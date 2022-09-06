Carole Ann Olds, age 80 of Clarion, formerly of Morris, New York and Venice, Florida, passed away on September 1, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

She was born in Oneonta, New York on November 8, 1941, and was a daughter of the late Lewis Olds and Virginia Faber Olds.

Carole was born with cerebral palsy and grew up in Morris where her father was employed as a chauffeur at the Manor House Farms.

She accompanied her parents to Venice, Florida upon their retirement and lived there until 2010.

She then came to Clarion and was a resident of Liberty Towers, eventually moving to Country Spring for six years, then Clarview for the past six months.

Carole enjoyed visiting with people and made friends easily.

She especially enjoyed Bible Study at Country Springs, reading, and doing word finds.

In her younger years, she enjoyed oil painting and playing her cord organ.

She is survived by her sister, Henrietta (William) Kodrich of Clarion; niece, Virginia (Andy) McKisson of Clarion and great niece, Erica Hetrick of Annapolis, Maryland.

Carole will be missed by her many acquaintances and caregivers.

The family would like to thank Dr. Krieder and all caregivers at Country Springs and Clarview for their exceptional care and concern.

Carole will be laid to rest, at a later date, with her parents in the Hillington Cemetery, Morris, New York.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Carole Ann Olds to the Clarion Free Library, 644 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Online condolences may be sent to Carole’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox

