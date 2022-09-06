Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Koko
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 @ 12:09 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Koko.
Koko is an adult female German Shepherd mix.
She is house-trained, crate-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Koko is friendly, athletic, and smart.
She was surrendered to the rescue center when her owner moved here from another state and found out dogs were not allowed at his new home.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
