Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Pork With Avocado Salsa

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The cumin, avocado, and jalapeno give this meal a southwestern flair!

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped sweet onion
1/2 cup lime juice

1/4 cup finely chopped seeded jalapeno peppers
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 teaspoons ground cumin
1-1/2 pounds of pork tenderloin, cut into 3/4-inch slices
3 tablespoons jalapeno pepper jelly

Salsa:
2 medium ripe avocados, peeled and chopped
1 small cucumber, seeded and chopped
2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped
2 green onions, chopped
2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon honey
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-For marinade, mix first 5 ingredients. In a large bowl, toss pork with 1/2 cup marinade; refrigerate, covered, for up to 2 hours.

-For glaze, place jelly and 1/3 cup of the remaining marinade in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until slightly thickened, 1-2 minutes; remove from heat. Place salsa ingredients in a large bowl; toss lightly with remaining marinade.

-Drain pork, discarding marinade. Place pork on a lightly oiled grill rack over medium heat. Grill, covered, until a thermometer reads 145°, 4-5 minutes per side, brushing with glaze during the last 3 minutes. Serve with salsa.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


