Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Pork With Avocado Salsa

The cumin, avocado, and jalapeno give this meal a southwestern flair!

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

1/2 cup lime juice



1/4 cup finely chopped seeded jalapeno peppers2 tablespoons olive oil4 teaspoons ground cumin1-1/2 pounds of pork tenderloin, cut into 3/4-inch slices3 tablespoons jalapeno pepper jelly

Salsa:

2 medium ripe avocados, peeled and chopped

1 small cucumber, seeded and chopped

2 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped

2 green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-For marinade, mix first 5 ingredients. In a large bowl, toss pork with 1/2 cup marinade; refrigerate, covered, for up to 2 hours.

-For glaze, place jelly and 1/3 cup of the remaining marinade in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Cook and stir until slightly thickened, 1-2 minutes; remove from heat. Place salsa ingredients in a large bowl; toss lightly with remaining marinade.

-Drain pork, discarding marinade. Place pork on a lightly oiled grill rack over medium heat. Grill, covered, until a thermometer reads 145°, 4-5 minutes per side, brushing with glaze during the last 3 minutes. Serve with salsa.

