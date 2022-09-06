 

Clarion Men’s Golf Wraps Soggy Second Round at Vulcan Invitational

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

DSC_8750BELLE VERNON, Pa. – The wet weather and course conditions prematurely halted the Vulcan Invitational hosted by California (Pa.) after the conclusion of the second round, with the Golden Eagle men’s golf team wrapping things up at Cedarbrook Golf Club on Monday morning.

Clarion finished the tournament tied for 16th in the field after wrapping up their final four holes from the previous day’s second round.

The Golden Eagles shot a 302 on the second day of the tournament, besting Marietta and Wheeling to move up on the team leaderboard.

Hayden Siegel carded the low round of the day for Clarion, shooting a 73 that featured two birdies. That put him second on the team through both rounds behind Will Meyer, who carded a round of 76 on Monday.

Joey Vitali had the second-lowest round of the day for the Golden Eagles, logging a birdie on two of the first three holes on the back nine to shoot a 75 for the day. Ryan Robinson and Hunter Woodward both shot 78s on Monday and cumulative scores of 154 through both days.


