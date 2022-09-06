Clarion Man Struck by Vehicle While Mowing His Lawn

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run incident in which a man was struck by a vehicle while mowing his lawn in Limestone Township on Saturday afternoon..

According to Clarion-based State Police, the hit-and-run incident occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, as a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on State Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say the operator of the vehicle drove onto the east side of the road and struck a 1985 Cub Cadet Lawnmower, which was being legally operated in a yard by 62-year-old James L. Henry, of Clarion.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue, 2005 to 2010 Volkswagen Jetta, with a missing or damaged right mirror.

Henry suffered a suspected minor injury as a result of the crash. He was not transported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

