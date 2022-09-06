Dr. Abdallah Naddaf Joins BHS Heart Team

BUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System has announced the expansion of the current vascular service line to include all aspects of vascular surgery, both open and endovascular with the addition of Abdallah Naddaf, MD, FSVS, RPVI to the BHS Heart Team.

Dr. Naddaf is a highly skilled and experienced vascular surgeon, with a particular interest in peripheral artery disease and limb salvage. He brings multiple years of experience and skills to BHS and has been published in many high impact vascular surgery journals.

Dr. Naddaf received his medical degree from the American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine, completed a research fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh and vascular surgery residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.

He is board certified in vascular surgery through the American Board of Surgery, is a fellow of the Society for Vascular Surgery, and is a registered physician in vascular interpretation.

Dr. Naddaf and his wife Melina (Carlesi) Naddaf, who is originally from Kittanning, have a strong family bond with the area and are excited to return to the community where he will provide a full spectrum of vascular care.

To make an appointment or learn more about BHS comprehensive heart health services call 724-282-4370 or visit www.butlerhealthsystem.org.

