Eugene C. Sheffer, 89, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of September 2, 2022 at Oakwood Heights, Oil City.

He was born on November 11, 1932 in Clarion County to the late Marshall G. and Ruth (Weaver) Sheffer.

Eugene proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War Era.

On August 22, 1959, he married to love of his life, the former Marjorie M. McDowell.

She preceded Eugene in death in 2018 leaving a void in his heart and life.

Eugene was a member of the Rocky Grove Ave Presbyterian Church. He was the President of the Retired Teacher’s Association PASR for two years.

He loved sports, especially basketball, and enjoyed playing baseball during his time in the Army.

He was very active in his community and loved participating in volunteer work at the Rocky Grove Fire Department along side his wife, Marjorie.

He loved to travel, read, and work in his garden.

Eugene was a joy to be around and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his sons, Curtis Sheffer and his wife, Cheri of Ft. Pierce, FL and Rodney Sheffer and his wife, Rhonda of Seneca; his grandchildren, Alexis (Sheffer) Johnson of Pittsburgh, Dechlyn Sheffer of New York City, NY, Leigh Anna Sheffer of Port St. Lucie, FL, Joshua Hackett of Melborne, FL, and Serena Sheffer of Ft. Pierce, FL; his great-grandchildren, James Croisetiere and Claire Croisetiere of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Eloise Hackett of Melbourne, FL; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy (Sheffer) Waldock.

In addition to his parents and wife, Eugene is preceded in death by his infant son, Gregory; his brothers, Donald Sheffer and William Sheffer; and his sister, Mary Ellen Rhoades.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Rocky Grove Ave Presbyterian Church, 321 Rocky Grove Ave, Franklin, PA 16323, from 11 am – 1 pm.

Funeral services for Eugene will be held immediately following the visitation at 1 pm with Pastor Joe Martin, retired pastor, officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Eugene will be laid to rest next to his wife at Sunset Memorial Hill Gardens, Seneca.

Memorial contributions can be made in Eugene’s memory to Rocky Grove Ave Presbyterian Church, 321 Rocky Grove Ave, Franklin, PA 16323, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and/or Camp Lambec, 13110 Old Lake Rd, West Springfield, PA 16443.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Eugene’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

