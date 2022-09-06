Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant- Payroll

Neiswonger Construction currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant- Payroll.

Administrative Assistant- Payroll

Reports to the Vice President of Finance

Duties:

Process Payroll

Biweekly payroll

Weekly Construction Prevailing rate payroll (as needed)

Weekly Employee time card review and prep for payroll

Annual/Quarterly payroll tax filings

Pre-employment requirements

New hire paperwork review and reporting

Maintain employee records for payroll and MSHA

Handling of Unemployment claims

Handling of Workers compensation claims

OSHA 300 log

Employee uniform administration

Maintain CDL Driver Qualification Files

FMCSA CDL Driver Compliance

Maintain Company Driver/vehicle & insurance cards

Employment verification & employee questions

Order/Maintain Office Supply Inventory

Other duties as assigned

Hours: 8 am- 4 pm, Monday thru Friday

Requirements:

Experience with Quickbooks payroll

Experienced in the use of Excel spreadsheets

Ability to maintain the strictest of confidentiality

Good phone & communication skills

Compensation: $16.00-$20.00/hour plus benefits

Apply online @ https://neiswongerconstruction.com/careers/, call 814-764-3455, or in person @ 17592 Route 322, Strattanville, PA 16258.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.