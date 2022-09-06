Former 76 Truck Stop Property Environmental Concerns Remediated, Sold to New Owner

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Miles Brothers LLC first purchased the 63.9-acre former 76 Truckstop on August 29, 2020, their goal was to remediate environmental concerns and make the property attractive for future economic development.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Located in Clarion Township on Route 322, near Exit 70 of Interstate 80, the Truckstop’s previous owner declared bankruptcy in 2007 and was off the tax rolls.

A Judicial Sale is a sale permitted under the provisions of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Tax Sale Act which provides for an auction of real property due to delinquent property taxes that were not sold at an earlier Upset Tax Sale or Sheriff’s Sale.

The former truck stop was listed with a $1,300.00 minimum bid at the auction held at the Clarion County Courthouse. Miles Brothers, LLC was the high bidder at $60,000.00 to purchase the property.

“The brownfield site will be remediated for future development to transform the crossroads of Route 322 and I-80,” said Theron Miles at the time of the sale. “This is a remarkable opportunity to invest in the future of Clarion; we’re excited to be involved and look forward to the growth and prosperity this will bring to our community.”

Environmental conditions from the abandoned truck stop were suspected, but the independent Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) received a $37,344.00 Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) grant for a two-phase environmental study on the property. The truck stop provided fueling and repair services and operations dating back to the 1970s.

Miles was contacted by exploreClarion.com last week on the status of the property, and he said they no longer own the property.

“At this point, we’re no longer involved with that property,” said Miles. “We set out to make it a sellable piece of property. When we purchased it, it was not sellable because of environmental concerns. With our work, it is now considered a clean property and safe for selling without liability. All the environmental issues were resolved.

“We knew we could do it, and we accomplished it. So, we’re happy.”

Miles would not reveal the name of the purchaser, but Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer reported a sale for at least a portion of the property was recorded on April 29, 2022, with UK Strattanville Holding LLC paying $1.2 million.

University Korner is a growing family-owned chain of gas stations and convenience stores in Western Pennsylvania.

