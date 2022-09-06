Greta M. Fronk, 88, of Franklin was welcomed into Heaven by her husband and son, at 4:54 A.M., Friday September 2, 2022.

Born in Glenshaw on May 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Warren E. and Marie C. Watson-Gardner Frankenberger.

She was a graduate of Shaler Area High School.

Greta loved bingo, playing cards and going fishing.

Above all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She worked for a number of years in the Cafeteria for Franklin Area School District.

Greta married Earl D. Fronk on June 14, 1952, and he preceded her in death on March 7, 1983.

Surviving are three daughters; Cindy Whitfield and her husband Clarence of Grove City, Sandy Saunders of Franklin, Patty Cralley and her husband Sean of Cooperstown; 12 grandchildren, Missy Opitz, Adam Whitfield and his wife Casey, Bill Whitfield and his significant other, Amanda, Casie Whitfield and her significant other, Bill, Ben Aughenbaugh, Dan Aughenbaugh and his significant other, Camille, Ariane Alden and her husband, Sam, Jenna Donaldson and her husband, Neil, Dylan Cralley, Amanda Fronk, Dan Fronk and his wife Julia, Kila Fronk; 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Earl G. Fronk; three sisters, Esther Hack, Juanita Miller and Madelin Sobotka; an infant grandson, Mark Hinkson, and a son-in-law, John Hinkson.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin, PA 16323 where family and friends are welcome from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Thursday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Philip Williams, Pastor of Cooperstown Community Church of God, officiating.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband.

The family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice and all of her wonderful caregivers who took great care of her.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108 Franklin, PA 16323 or to AseraCare Hospice P.O. Box 944 Waterford, PA 16441.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

