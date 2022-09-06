 

Harry W. Dinger

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-wy2wdNUwDb5YraHarry W. Dinger, 62, of Hawthorn died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his home of natural causes.

Born in Brookville on September 9, 1959, he was the son of William and Sara Lindemuth Dinger.

He was employed as a mechanic at Flynn Tire in Clarion at the time of his death.

His interest included hunting, playing pool, watching movies and he was an avid Steeler fan.

In addition to his parents, William and Sara Dinger, he was survived by his daughter, Ashley (Josh) Pershing; his grandchildren, Cecilia and Nolan; his brothers, William Dinger, Gregory (Sue) Dinger, Kevin (Tina) Dinger and Fred (Janet) Dinger; and his sisters, Ruby (John) Watson and Melisa (Terry) Beers.

His family will receive friends on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 10-11AM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11AM.

Interment will follow at Vandervort Cemetery, Clover Twp., Jefferson Co.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


