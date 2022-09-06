Kay Elaine Ensle, age 68, of Oil City, died with her family by her side on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, as a result of a sudden diagnosis of advanced liver cancer just three weeks prior.

Born on May 22, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Charles F. and Betsy G. Krepp Ensle.

Kay was an Oil City High School graduate.

She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1976 and went on to complete her Master of Science Degree in 1978, at Clarion University.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.

Kay was the director of the Oil City Library from 1984 to 2006, and then moved to Clarion University – Venango Campus where she assisted the Executive Dean.

After ten years with the University, she took a position as an Executive Assistant with the Northwest Hospital Foundation in September of 2016, where she remained for the last 6 years.

During her spare time, she also was a Realtor at Howard Hanna Rosewood Real Estate.

Kay was always active in our local community.

She belonged to the Zonta Club of Oil City-Franklin, the Oil City Garden Club, Venango County Association for the Blind, Oil City Boat Club, and was a Winifred Tonkin Guild Director.

In 1994, Kay received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Clarion University.

She loved to water ski, golf with the Cross Creek Ladies League, play tennis at the Oil City High School, and night swim with the ladies at the YMCA.

She was a Relay for Life participant, as she was a proud 9 year breast cancer survivor.

Kay was known for her warm smile and servant attitude and will always be remembered for her dedication to our local community.

Kay is survived by one sister, Linda Schwab and her husband Joseph, of Oil City, and her nieces and nephew, Emily Schwab and her husband Joe Markowski, Taylor Schwab and his son Mason, and Hillary Schwab all of Oil City.

Preceding Kay in death were her parents.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home, and again on Thursday, September 8, from 10 am to noon.

Funeral services will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday following the visitation, September 8, at noon, with the Rev. Ron Geisler, pastor of Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Plumer Cemetery with her parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the Northwest Hospital Foundation, 100 Fairview Drive, Seneca, PA 16346 or to the Oil City Library, 2 Central Avenue, Oil City, PA 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

