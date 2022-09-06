Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred near Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:34 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, on the Exit 62 on-ramp on Interstate 80 westbound, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2021 Ram truck swerved off the right side of the roadway and struck a guide rail.

The vehicle sustained minor damage to the front end and two flat tires.

No information was released on the driver.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

