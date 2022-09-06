 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Monroe Township

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred near Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:34 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, on the Exit 62 on-ramp on Interstate 80 westbound, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2021 Ram truck swerved off the right side of the roadway and struck a guide rail.

The vehicle sustained minor damage to the front end and two flat tires.

No information was released on the driver.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, September 4, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.