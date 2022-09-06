Paullynn M. Bell, 47, of Tionesta, formerly of Franklin, passed away in her home on September 3, 2022.

Born on February 13, 1975 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Debra Ann (Wilson) Gregory.

Paullynn was a 1994 graduate of Franklin Area High School.

She enjoyed creating her own arts and crafts like paint coloring.

She also enjoyed the outdoors such as riding on wheelers and side-by-sides with her friends and family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Scott Strawbridge and his wife, Allison, of Harrisville, Nathen Stucke and his companion, Aszlan Czap, of Shippenville, and Jessica Shumate and her husband, Tyler, of Corbin, KY; her grandchildren, Blakley and Addilynn of Harrisville; and her father, Richard Gregory and his wife, Elsa, of Utica.

She is further survived by her aunt, Tammy Smith of President and her cousin Josh Wilson and his wife, Lana, of Oil City.

Paullynn was preceded in death by her mother, her husband, Mark Bell, and her brother Rich Gregory.

As per the family’s wishes no public services will be observed and a Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date.

Cards and/or memorial contributions in Paullynn’s memory can be mailed to the family C/O Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home, 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Arrangements for Paullynn are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Paullynn’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.