State Police Calls: East Brady Man Arrested on Heroin/Fentanyl Charges Following Traffic Stop

ARMSTRONG/CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

East Brady Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl Following Traffic Stop

Kittanning-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Mazda 3 along State Route 66, in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County, around 10:07 p.m. on Friday, September 2.

Police say the driver, 44-year-old Zane Clever, of Kittanning, showed signs of impairment.

Clever and the passenger, 48-year-old Jay Stenzel, of East Brady, were reportedly in possession of 13 stamp bags of heroin/fentanyl and paraphernalia, police say.

After standard field sobriety tests were completed, Clever was transported to a nearby hospital where he consented to a chemical blood test.

The investigation is ongoing.

Two Clarion Men Arrested Following Incident of Harassment

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of harassment that occurred at a residence along East Reidsburg Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 31-year-old Joseph Rearick and 42-year-old John Morris, both of Clarion, were involved in the incident around 7:33 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30.

No further details were released.

Suspected DUI in Tionesta Township

Marienville-based State Police have released information regarding a DUI-related traffic stop in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say a traffic stop was initiated by the Forest County Sheriff’s Office on a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt for numerous observed traffic violations in the area of German Hill Road in Tionesta Township, around 6:24 p.m. on Saturday, September 3.

Forest County Sheriffs requested the assistance of PSP Marienville regarding the traffic stop.

The operator, a known 47-year-old male, of Endeavor, was found to be under the influence and was transported to the Titusville Hospital for further medical evaluation and a blood draw.

