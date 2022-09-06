I-80 in Clarion Township Reopens Following Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 eastbound in Clarion Township has reopened after a portion of it was closed following a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer.

According to PennDOT, the incident was cleared around 6:04 p.m.; however, traffic backups are still being reported.

Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 60, Shippenville, and Exit 70, Strattanville, for the removal of the trailer from the median.

The multi-vehicle accident happened around 2:30 p.m., and a lane restriction was put in place near mile marker 64.2 in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, a tractor-trailer had rolled over onto the median.

Crews were on the scene to clean up a possible fluid spill.

PSP Clarion is expected to issue a press release shortly.

