Today – Scattered showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers before 8pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

