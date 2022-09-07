9-6 ROUNDUP: Verdill at it Again for Clarion-Limestone; Karns City Volleyball Team Wins Five-Set Thriller Over North Clarion

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Bailee Verdill continued his torrid scoring pace on the early season with five goals while adding two assists, and Thomas Uckert also had a big afternoon with one goal and four assists in helping Clarion-Limestone roll to a 14-0 victory over Keystone on Tuesday afternoon.

Brendan Betwy added two goals while Danny Schweitzer added one goal and three assists.

Brady Pierce, Jason Megnin, Layton Dunn, and Reece Geiger each added a goal. Jameson McIlwain, Tyler Bingham, and Isaac Lerch each added an assist.

“Sometimes when you have a big lead it can be tough to keep your focus on the field and you can have a tendency to get a bit sloppy,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “We told the guys at halftime to work on our passing game and keep with our initial defensive game plan.”

Verdill scored all five of his goals in the first half, including the first four goals of the contest. Geiger, Betwy, and Uckert each scored goals as the Lions built an 8-0 halftime lead.

Betwy, Schweitzer, Pierce, Megnin, and Layton scored in the second half while Keystone had an own goal giving C-L the 14-0 victory.

Asked about reflecting on the 4-2 Brockway win from Thursday Montgomery replied, “Brockway is a team that you always want to measure your team by. That game was a good measuring stick for us. We were tied at 1-1 at the half. In soccer, each team wants to put their best effort into the first 10 minutes of each half. Our first 10 was better than theirs as we were able to score two quick goals in that second half and that opened up more room for us. Our guys were very happy with that win for sure.”

“We have another game against Redbank Valley and we know it most likely is going to be more of a challenge so we’ll have to come out and be ready to go.”

VOLLEYBALL

Ava Fox had eight kills, eight digs, two aces, and two blocks as Karns City held off a North Clarion rally for a 25-13, 25-23, 15-25, 21-25, 15-12 victory.

Rosalie Carden also had a good all-around night for the Gremlins with five kills, nine digs, seven assists, and three aces.

Karns City grabbed a 2-0 lead but watched North Clarion erase that, setting up the decisive fifth set.

The Gremlins were able to pull out the win.

Bethany Morrow also had seven digs for Karns City.

Alexa Carll had 12 kills and six blocks and Kylie Disney added 28 digs for North Clarion.

Ainsley Hartle had 31 assists and Kyler Freeman 10 kills and 11 digs for the Wolves.

CLARION 3, CRANBERRY 0 – Taylor Alston had seven kills, three aces, three digs, and 11 assists to lead the Bobcats to a 25-21, 25-19, and 25-17 win.

Aryana Girvan paced Clarion with 10 kills and Grace Ochs 15 assists for Clarion.

Brooke Hart led Cranberry with five kills and Aryanna Ferringer added four kills.

MONITEAU 3, FOREST 0 – Abbey Jewart had seven assists and seven aces, and Marissa Pry had five kills and six aces in the Warriors’ 25-8, 25-6, 25-15 sweep.

Sophia Fleeger pitched in two kills, six assists, and six aces for Moniteau.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3, JOHNSONBURG 1 – Tori Newton had a huge night at the net for the Crusaders with 17 kills in the 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 26-24 win.

Maddie Bierley and Reagan Bauer each added five kills for Elk County Catholic.

Kiri Emmert had 27 assists and Lucy Klawuhn four aces for ECC.

GIRLS SOCCER

Emily Graeca scored a pair of goals to help DuBois to a 6-1 win over St. Marys.

Kamryn Fontaine, Leah McFadden, Rachel Sickeri, and Ariel Carney also scored for DuBois.

Sophie Radkowski scored the lone goal for St. Marys, which also got 17 saves from keeper Liv Eckels.

DuBois keepers Jasmine Carney and Abbie McCoy combined for nine saves.

