AAA: Gas Prices Drop in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are 17 cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.010 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.010

Average price during the week of August 29, 2022: $4.189

Average price during the week of September 7, 2021: $3.321

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.045 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.008. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.069 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.933.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.994 Altoona

$4.082 Beaver

$4.024 Bradford

$3.915 Brookville

$4.008 Butler

$4.002 Clarion

$3.950 DuBois

$3.992 Erie

$3.999 Greensburg

$4.014 Indiana

$3.958 Jeannette

$4.021 Kittanning

$3.997 Latrobe

$3.999 Meadville

$4.087 Mercer

$4.037 New Castle

$3.996 New Kensington

$3.996 Oil City

$4.054 Pittsburgh

$3.999 Sharon

$4.087 Uniontown

$3.999 Warren

$4.019 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand, and a so-far quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower. According to weather analysts, it’s the first time in 25 years that a named Atlantic storm did not develop in August. The national average for a gallon of gas fell seven cents in the past week to $3.77. Today’s national average is 31 cents less than a month ago but 59 cents more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped on recent decreased Chinese manufacturing output due to lower demand for goods and new COVID‑19 outbreaks in critical industrial cities. This is fueling fears that oil demand could drop in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil. Additionally, prices declined most of last week amid market concerns that crude demand will fall if economic growth slows or stalls due to a recession. EIA’s latest weekly report showed that total commercial crude inventories decreased by 3.4 million barrels to 418.3 million barrels.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), domestic gas demand increased slightly from 8.43 million barrels per day to 8.59 million barrels per day last week. However, the rate is nearly 1 million barrels per day lower than the last week of August 2021. Also, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million barrels to 214.5 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

