Area Man Faces Over 270 Counts for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Young Girl

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing over 270 charges for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl.

Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Troy Edward Neely, of Franklin, on Monday, September 5, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police were forwarded three CYS complaints on June 8, as well as video footage of a forensic interview with a juvenile victim.

All three ChildLine complaints named Troy Neely as the perpetrator.

In her forensic interview, the victim related that her school started to do sex and/or puberty education with the students, but the classes required a signed permission slip before they could participate in the class.

The victim explained that Troy Neely knew what she was learning about in school and would show her pictures of “male and female reproductive systems,” and explain what they do, the complaint states.

In her interview, the victim further explained that Neely asked her if she wanted to see a male reproductive organ, to which she replied “no,” but Neely showed his penis to her anyway. The victim said she walked away, but she stated that “it went on from there,” according to the complaint.

In addition, the victim said that this incident occurred at a prior residence and that she and Neely were in a shed. On a separate occasion, in the shed, the victim stated Neely showed his penis to her and asked her to touch it. Neely would then tell her that they needed to have a conversation and “mask it as sex ed,” the complaint states.

Neely was arraigned at 10:35 p.m. on Monday, September 5, in front of Judge Fish, on the following charges:

– IDSI Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (10 counts)

– IDSI Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1 (10 counts)

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with Child, Felony 1 (five counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault without Consent, Felony 2 (10 counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13, Felony 2 (five counts)

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16, Felony 2 (10 counts)

– Indecent Assault without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2 (50 counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 (10 counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2 (50 counts)

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1 (50 counts)

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1 (10 counts)

– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 3 (50 counts)

Neely is currently lodged in the Venango County Prison with bail denied.

According to court documents, the bail action reason was listed as a “threat to society based on charges.”

He faces a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, September 14, at 1:30 p.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.