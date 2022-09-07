Barbara A. Rupp, 78, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born on August 16, 1944, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Helen (Hayes) Church.

She married Arthur R. Rupp on March 7, 1959 and he survives.

She is also survived by two children, Christopher Rupp and his wife, Shannon, and Kathy Kunselman and her husband, Ron, both of New Bethlehem, five grandchildren, Chastity Adams, Courtney Ortz, Brad Ortz, Emmaleigh Rupp, and Keihin Rupp, and five great-grandchildren.

There will be no services.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

