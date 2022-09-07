Carolyn L. Quinn Curran, 78, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Monday, September 5th, at UPMC Northwest after a period of declining health.

Carolyn was born on March 1st, 1944 in Sheffield, PA.

She was the daughter of the late William L. and Rita Hynes Quinn.

Carolyn grew up and attended school at St. Josephs High School, graduating in 1962.

During her school years she made lifelong friendships with her classmates and looked forward to their reunions each year at Henrys Bend.

Carolyn attended the Oil City Hospital School of Nursing where she excelled, earning her degree in Nursing in 1966.

In February of 1967, she enlisted in the United States Army Nurse Corps, as a 2nd Lieutenant.

In 1967, at 23 years old, she was ordered for active duty in Vietnam, stationed in Pleiku with the 71st EVAC Unit as a Med-Surgical Nurse.

Noteworthy, Carolyn’s experience in Vietnam was the first ever case where Army nurses faced direct combat enemy fire due to the unconventional nature of the conflict.

Also noteworthy, Carolyn was stationed in Pleiku throughout the infamous Tet Offensive and endured nightly mortar attacks and battlefield evacuations.

She earned many medals and commendations including: Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device 1960, The Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation medal.

In early April, 1968 after completing her tour in Vietnam she returned to the United States and continued her service at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. whereupon she achieved the rank of 1st Lieutenant on April 10th, 1968.

After returning home to Henrys Bend, PA, she met the love of her life, James (Jim) P. Curran and they were married on October 26th, 1968.

Jim preceded Carolyn in death on October 15th, 2018, 11 short days before their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

Carolyn was honorably discharged from the United States Army on December 3rd, 1968 and returned home to Oil City where they resided for their entire lives.

After several years as an RN at Oil City Hospital, Carolyn decided to further her education and earned an advanced degree as a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRNP).

During her time at the Oil City Hospital and Northwest Medical Center, Carolyn was a leader of emergency services and dedicated her entire career to caring for patients during crisis situations.

Carolyn and Jim both made their careers of service to the community with the Oil City Hospital.

Through their careers at the hospital, they had lifelong friendships, including their special friendship with Neil and Connie Todhunter, with whom they traveled and enjoyed a special bond as lifelong friends.

Carolyn dedicated her life to her family including raising her sons, Craig and Colin, while working the hectic schedule of an emergency room nurse.

As a grandmother, she dedicated much of her time and attention to her beloved grand-daughter, Lindsay Marie King.

Carolyn had 3 younger brothers and 2 sons, so when Lindsay was born, Carolyn dedicated much of her time to her grand-daughter.

She loved to shop, and shopping with her grand-daughter was one of her most cherished pastimes.

Carolyn was also a HUGE STEELER FAN and rarely missed watching the weekly Steeler games throughout the season.

Carolyn also enjoyed playing golf with her family at River Ridge and especially with the girls during the Ladies league, She was always in the hunt during first on, first in and closest to the pin.

She loved going to the beach, especially in St. Pete where she and Jim would stay with their buddy and nephew, Robert J. Curran and his wife Lauri.

They both were very dear to her.

Carolyn is survived by her two loving Sons who will miss her greatly, they are, Craig R. Curran of Oil City and Colin James Curran, of the Flemish Cap, Carolyn is also survived by her beloved and very special Granddaughter, Lindsay Marie King and her husband Shane, their beautiful daughter and Carolyn’s Great Granddaughter, Scarlett Marie who lovingly called her GG, and of course their other special baby, Molly.

Also surviving are her two brothers and their lovely wives, Terry and Kelley Quinn of Colleyville, Texas whom she loved to visit and watch the golf tournaments at Las Calinas, and then a dip in the hot tub with a well deserved glass of wine.

Also Robert and Stellie Quinn of Del Mar, California.

Carolyn loved to travel to see them and enjoy time in Lake Tahoe with their family.

Carolyn adored her brothers, they were so very good to their Big sister, she was so proud of them and they of her.

Also she had three Brothers in Law and two sisters in Law, Rick and Cindy Curran, Joe and Jenny Curran and Jerry Curran of Oil City and Judy Wenner of Greenville and Ginny Curran and (Al Weaver).

Also her lunch buddy and partner in crime, Kathy Womer.

Also Surviving are many nieces and nephews spread out all over the land.

In addition to her Husband, she was preceded in death by her father and mother, William L. and Rita Hynes Quinn, a brother, William(Billy) Quinn, a grandson, Steven M. Curran, her father and mother-in-law, Joseph A. and Edith Robbins Curran, and two brothers-in-Law, John Curran and Gary Wenner.

There will be no viewing or funeral at Carolyn’s request.

Committal Services will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday Sept. 10 at 12 noon, Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S.Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society or to a charity of one’s choice.

The Reinsel funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

