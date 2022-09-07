Charges Against Man Who Allegedly Lit Jar of Lighter Fluid Inside Dollar General in Fryburg Waived for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a 36-year-old man who allegedly lit a jar of lighter fluid inside the Dollar General store in Fryburg have been waived for court.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 36-year-old Joshua A. Flockerzi, of Kittanning, were waived for court on Tuesday, September 6:

– Arson – Intent to Destroy Unoccupied Building, Felony 2

– Reckless Burning or Exploding – Places Uninhabited or Unoccupied Structure in Danger of Damage or Destruction, Felony 3



– Dangerous Burning, Summary– Criminal Mischief – Catastrophe, Summary– Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Summary– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

He is currently free on $30,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville were dispatched on Wednesday, August 24, to a reported incident of arson that occurred at Dollar General store located along State Route 157, in Fryburg, Washington Township, Clarion County.

A witness on the scene reported to police that Joshua Flockerzi entered the store around 4:45 p.m. and lit a jar containing lighter fluid on fire in an aisle of the store, the complaint states.

She further explained to police that she was working the cash register when Flockerzi entered the store and began “acting abnormal and paranoid,” the complaint indicates.

Then, while she was stocking the shelves, she observed Flockerzi carrying a jar that was on fire. He then placed the jar in the back of the store, in the middle of an aisle on the floor. She said Flockerzi was using a bottle of lighter fluid he acquired from the store as an accelerant, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Flockerzi refused to leave the store upon original request but left after another store employee told him he had to leave.

On his way out, Flockerzi took a bottle of Mountain Dew without paying, the complaint states.

When the witness asked for Flockerzi’s name, he handed her his driver’s license. Police were able to positively identify the individual as Joshua Flockerzi with his driver’s license and video footage at the Dollar General, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

