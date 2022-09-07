Clarion County Jail Sees Uptick in Inmate COVID Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — August was a bad month for Covid at the Clarion County Jail but the inmates recovered by the September 1 Prison Board meeting.

“Twelve inmates were tested for COVID, and we did have a little bit of an uptick with eight confirmed mild cases,” said Warden Jeff Hornberger. “They were all separated, and we did quarantine for at least 10 days.”

In other business, Clarion County Probation Director Jayne Smail reported 95 individuals were in the Intermediate Punishment Program, including six for work release and one for domestic relations.

A total of 21 individuals were on house arrest during August, and one individual was under bail supervision.

Hornberger reported he had a few quotes from kitchen suppliers for a single-stack steamer for the prison kitchen at an estimated cost of $10,849.00 or $20,000.00 for a double stack.

“I did talk to our kitchen staff, and they said a single stack could do the job instead of the current double stack.”

“The one that we currently have back here is probably only about seven or eight years ago, and it is reliable, but it’s leaking. We’ve had other repair technicians come in several times, and it cost us several thousand dollars to get it repaired each time, and it’s still not operational.”

Hornberger agreed to do some research for next month’s meeting and look for suppliers who are with the state’s COSTAR program that allows governmental purchases without bidding at the suggestion of Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.

A proposal was presented by Penn Power Systems for the repair of the jail’s generator. Work is recommended to remove and replace the block heater, belts, upper and lower hoses, and unit start battery for $1,525.17.

Hornberger also reported on the repairs for the Penn Power Systems generator for $1,425.00. The repair work would include replacing belts and hoses on the unit.

Another expense facing the facility is the replacement of the original 17-year-old roof.

“It is at the end of its life cycle,” Tharan said. “I would like to see us do the roof next summer.”

In August, there were 30 total commitments, 33 total releases, and an average daily population of 74.06. As of September 1, there were 18 females and 55 males in the facility.

A total of 93 inmates were seen by the prison counselor, six inmates were under suicide watch, and 18 inmates were seen by the contracted psychiatrist.

The next prison board meeting will be held on October 7 at the administration building located on 330 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

