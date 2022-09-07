Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower Broccoli Salad

This dish holds well, and leftovers are still tasty a day later!

Ingredients

1 medium head cauliflower, broken into florets (about 7-1/2 cups)

1 medium bunch of broccoli, cut into florets (about 4 cups)



2 cups seedless red grapes6 green onions with tops, sliced2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese2 cups mayonnaise1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese2 tablespoons sugar2 tablespoons white vinegar1/2 to 1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbledLeaf lettuce, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the cauliflower, broccoli, grapes, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Combine the mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, sugar, and vinegar; pour over vegetable mixture and toss to coat.

-Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Just before serving, stir in bacon. If desired, line the serving bowl with lettuce leaves; transfer the salad to a serving bowl. If desired, garnish with additional grapes.

