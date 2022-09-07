 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cauliflower Broccoli Salad

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This dish holds well, and leftovers are still tasty a day later!

Ingredients

1 medium head cauliflower, broken into florets (about 7-1/2 cups)
1 medium bunch of broccoli, cut into florets (about 4 cups)

2 cups seedless red grapes
6 green onions with tops, sliced
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
2 cups mayonnaise
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons white vinegar
1/2 to 1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled
Leaf lettuce, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the cauliflower, broccoli, grapes, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Combine the mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, sugar, and vinegar; pour over vegetable mixture and toss to coat.

-Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Just before serving, stir in bacon. If desired, line the serving bowl with lettuce leaves; transfer the salad to a serving bowl. If desired, garnish with additional grapes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


