Clarion Hospital Reports 52 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 52 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update September 6, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 09/04/2022: 24,854
Test obtained at CH: 18,870
Positives: 5,266
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 09/04/2022: 116,171
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,916
Positives: 19,293
Hospital Inpatients as of 09/06/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 4 patients. 0 suspected. 4 confirmed. 3 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 9 patients. 0 suspected. 9 confirmed. 0 ICU.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
