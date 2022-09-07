Dirt Moving to Complete Clarion Community Park Phase1B

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – August was a good month for moving dirt at the Clarion Community Park on Second Avenue as the Clarion Blueprint Community eyed completion of Phase 1B in early September.

A delay in the delivery of materials for the project meant a later start date this summer because of a backlog with the current supply delays.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of Pro Point Media.)

“We were able to get everything we need and construction is underway in Phase 1B, and everything’s going as planned,” said a representative of Clarion Blueprint Community.

“In two more weeks, we should probably finish this phase. Phase Two of construction will start in the spring of 2023 and will include the completion of the children’s playground, all green space, the parking lot, and the basketball, pickleball, and tennis courts. Phase Three includes the construction of the splash pad/ice skating area of the park, as well as the restroom facility.”

The current phase is the last of the earth disturbance construction that gives a final “bank” routine and also creates the impact-resistant barriers that are designed to keep cars from being able to drive anywhere near the activity centers, the playground, the future ice skating rink, or future basketball courts.

It creates that impact barrier that is also a decorative appearance. Essentially a Jersey barrier, Clarion barriers are tested and rated and have an aesthetic appeal to them that makes them look much nicer.

There will also be wrought iron fences on top of the walls there for fall protection; the fencing adds a decorative aspect. The fencing will also start establishing the parking along Second Avenue. Planners were able to retain that ground bank and utilize every bit of ground available for parking.

“We do have a large amount of funding secured to start Phase Two in 2023, and we are still working on many other avenues and options. Depending on funding and logistics success, we hope the park will be functional and open to the public after Phase Two.”

The Blueprint Community is also working on teaming up with several government agencies to be able to apply for more considerable grant opportunities. A grant application in partnership with the Clarion County Housing Authority is currently pending approval.

Donations are accepted in the form of checks made out to Clarion Blueprint and mailed to the Clarion Borough Offices located at 1400 E. Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Clarion Blueprint and Clarion Borough share the same address.

Donations can also be made through PayPal at [email protected]

The vision of the Clarion Blueprint Committee is to develop community assets in the Clarion area. It aims to expand on all the aspects Clarion offers, like its natural beauty and its businesses.

Clarion Blueprint has been a designated blueprint community by the FHLBank of Pittsburgh since 2014. Its initiative was created with the goals of building strong local leadership, developing local and regional planning skills, and encouraging coordinated investments in targeted communities by public and private funders.

Although the Second Avenue Park is Clarion Blueprint’s most ambitious project yet, they hope to follow it up with more projects. Clarion Blueprint is currently working on multiple funding sources and has several grant applications, as well as solicitations from private donations in place to work towards funding portions of the project.

