Donald Merle Kunselman

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-1x7LAqKNGAOVAcRDonald Merle Kunselman, age 73 of Distant, Armstrong County, passed from this life to life with the Lord on Saturday evening, September 3, 2022, at his home.

Born September 4, 1948, in Distant, he was the youngest of the 11 children of the late Paul Edgar Kunselman, Sr. and Florence Pearl Bish Kunselman.

He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

Don married the former Sarah Jane Wilson on September 17, 1966, and they celebrated 56 years of marriage.

He worked for Ralph Toy Drilling, Climax Fire Brick Company, Eljer Pottery in Ford City, H.B. Deviney Company (peanut butter factory) in New Bethlehem, Carpentertown Coal and Coke in Templeton, and retired as a miner for Rosebud Mining.

Don enjoyed watching and participating in truck and tractor pulls and had a shelf full of trophies to show for it.

He and Jane loved to camp at various campgrounds over 20 plus years, including Cook Forest, Smith Grove Campground in Butler, Benezette Campground and the Canfield Fair.

They have many continued friendships with those they met during their camping years.

Survivors include his wife, Jane; daughter, Amy Sutton of Florida; son, Mark Kunselman of Fairmount City; grandchildren: Brianna Sutton, Sara Kunselman and Miranda (Justin) Finland, and great grandchildren; Xander Kunselman, Mia Switzer, Ellie Finland, Hunter Reed, Zach Reed and Jessi Reed.

Don is also survived by three brothers: Jack Kunselman of Fairmount City, Gary Kunselman of New Bethlehem and Edgar Kunselman of Distant, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Brian Sutton, and his six sisters and a brother: Esther Kunselman, Maxine Rearick, Alverda Shoemaker, Shirley Ortz, Phyllis Jean Flick, Judy Barclay and Paul Kunselman, Jr.

Private funeral services will be held at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.

Reverend Dottie Kunselman will officiate.

Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to Don’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


