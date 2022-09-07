DuBois Educational Foundation Golf Scramble Cancelled

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – The DuBois Educational Foundation Golf Scramble scheduled for Friday, September 16, has been cancelled.

The scramble was set to be held at Treasure Lake SilverWoods Course in DuBois to benefit Penn State, DuBois.

