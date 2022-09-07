Featured Local Job: Multiple Employment Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 @ 02:09 PM
Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.
Download this PDF for a full description of each position.
- Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time
- Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 2- Full Time
- Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full-Time
- Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – 1 Per Diem, 1 Full Time
- Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time
- LPN – Med/Surg – 2 Full Time, 1 Per Diem
- Staff Nurse, RN –ED 2 Full Time
- LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per Diem
- Medical Technologist – 2 Full Time
- Dietary Aide – 2 Full Time
- Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full Time
- Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per Diem
- CT Technologist – 1 Full Time – 1 Per Diem
- EMT– 2- Full Time
- Medical Records Coder – Full Time
- Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem
- Maintenance Supervisor- Full time
- Radiology Tech – Full Time
- CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Full Time
- Paramedic – 2- Full Time
- ED Secretary/Aide- Full Time
- Housekeeping Aide – 1 Full Time
- Nursing Aide- Med/Surg – Part Time
- Registration Clerk – Full Time
- Wheelchair Van Driver– Full Time
Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]
