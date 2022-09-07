Gary Morse Sibley, 78, went to be with his Lord God and his wife, Ruth Elizabeth, who proceeded him in death on August 25, 2018.

Gary passed suddenly from natural causes on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in New Castle, PA.

He was born on February 9, 1944, in Franklin, PA to the late Ward and Mabel Sibley.

He was the youngest of 7 children.

Preceding him in passing was his brother Ward, Jr. and sisters, June, Shirley, and Barb.

He is survived by his brother Don and his sister Carol.

He is also survived by his daughters Susan, Diane, Linda, and Becky.

Nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He retired from Joy Manufacturing after 43 years as a machinist.

Though, he continued to put his skills to good use by fixing anything and everything that anyone ever brought to him.

His strong faith guided his every action, whether it was through direct service or donating to multiple charities.

He enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, fishing, or sitting by a creek listening to the water.

He loved to play. Whether cards, pranks, or with his grandchildren.

His wit and wisdom drew others to him for lots of laughs or life lessons.

Animals and children alike were instinctively drawn to him as he was generous with his time, his talents and his love.

He will always be remembered for that abundance of love and generosity.

Per his wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral services.

A memorial service and celebration of Gary and Ruth’s life is being planned for a later date.

He made it known to his family that he thought it would mean more if people would donate to their favorite charity in someone’s honor rather than sending flowers at the time of someone’s passing.

One of his favorites was City Rescue Mission P.O. Box 965, New Castle, PA 16103. The physical address is 319 S. Croton Ave.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home & Crematory, 941 S. Mill St.

