Harmon, Clouse Combine for Eight Goals for Redbank Valley in Win Over Clarion-Limestone

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – It was the Owen and Owen Show at Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday evening as Owen Harmon and Owen Clouse combined to score all eight goals as Redbank Valley topped the Lions 8-3 in a battle of undefeated teams.

(Above, Owen Clouse takes a shot during a match last season. Owen Harmon and Clouse combined for eight goals in Redbank Valley’s win over Clarion-Limestone on Wednesday.)

Harmon scored five goals while Clouse added three.

Thomas Uckert scored a pair of goals for C-L (4-1) while Bailee Verdill added one and also added an assist.

“I’m not sure they were doing anything special as we still managed to score a few goals,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “It just seemed they were content to play the ball over the top and go after it with their forwards.”

Harmon got the scoring started at the 34:14 mark with Clouse adding a pair of goals about two minutes apart to make the score 3-0 at the 21:50 mark.

Uckert broke the ice for C-L with a goal at the 13:26 mark. However, four minutes later, Harmon added his second to put the lead back to three at 4-1 with 9:37 left.

The Lions seemed to gain some momentum with Uckert scoring at the 2:50 mark and Verdill scoring with just 54 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 4-3.

Harmon added his third goal with 24 seconds remaining to push the lead back to two at 5-3 heading to halftime.

“That was a big goal for us going to the break,” said Redbank Valley head coach Ty Scott. “Our offense is really potent. Those two guys have been together for two years now and I feel if the game is going to be a shootout that I like our chances.”

Harmon scored two goals while Clouse added one to account for the scoring in the second half.

Freshman goalkeeper Jordan Smith made a pair of saves in close at the 12:51 mark and at the 7:01 point of the second half to keep the Bulldogs’ lead intact. He had seven saves on 10 shots overall.

“Our normal goalkeeper wasn’t here tonight so we had a freshman step in, and you could tell he had some nerves early on, but he sure got stronger and made a couple tough saves there toward the end,” said Scott.

Redbank Valley improved to 4-0 on the season and is scheduled to play Brockway on Tuesday.

C-L is scheduled to play at Dubois Central Catholic on Tuesday.

“We knew we probably weren’t going to go undefeated, so we’ll chew on this one tonight and get back to work tomorrow at practice and get ready for our next game,” said Montgomery.

