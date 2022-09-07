John “Ben” Dehner, 85, of Lucinda, formerly of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, September 05, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Reb. after a period of declining health.

Born on October 15, 1936 in Lickingville, PA he was the son of Woodrow and Ethel Anderson Dehner.

Ben was involved in construction all his life and finished his career at Tionesta Builder Supply.

He was proud of the fact that he was a self taught carpenter.

Outside of work he enjoyed hunting and being outdoors.

After he worked his “regular” job he could often be found working with his family on side jobs and family projects.

Ben was also a member of the AVSA in Newmansville.

Ben is survived by his children: Tina Siegel of Tionesta, Keith Dehner and his wife Veronica of Leeper, Fay DeLoe and husband Dave of Knox.

Grandchildren surviving include: Travis and wife Kassie, Jessica and husband Rich, Meagan, Heather, and Jason and also four great-grandchildren.

His companion Nancy Schneider of Lucinda, brother-in-law Joe Strickenberger and sister-in-law Norma Dehner as well as numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ben was the last surviving member of his family and was preceded in death by his siblings: Shirley Weiser, Grace Strickenberger, and Ken Dehner

Also preceding him in death was a son-in-law Tom Siegel and grandson-in-law Brad Montgomery.

As per his wishes all services will be private.

Interment will be in the Dehner Cemetery.

