Newbie Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-newCLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured in a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 17-year-old juvenile female, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2003 Toyota Tacoma and traveling south on SR 28 when she lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle exited the roadway and hit an embankment before overturning, police say.

The juvenile operator suffered minor injuries and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands Brookville.

According to police, she was cited for a lane violation.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by East Main Service Towing.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department and PSP Punxsutawney also assisted at the scene.


