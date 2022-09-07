Rita Mae Adams, age 67, of Fairmount City, passed away Monday evening, September 5, 2022, at the home of her daughter, following an illness.

Born February 26, 1955, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Theodore Preston Adams and Mabel Marie Truitt Adams, and was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

Rita worked as an electrician at Colony Homes until 1993 and retired from Desperados in New Bethlehem where she was a bartender.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Facebook, diamond art and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son: Dennis Harriger (Yvonne Buzard) of St. Charles her daughter, Trina Minich (Billy Campbell) of Lucinda; four grandchildren: Tequila Doshak, Cody Doshak, Tristian Doshak and Destiny Doshak, and a great granddaughter, Stella Hand.

Rita is also survived her significant other, Thomas Johnson of Fairmount City; brothers, Bill Adams of New Castle and Jim (Chris) Adams of Clarion; sisters: Kay McClellan of Florida, Joyce Gramsky and Linda Gramsky both of New Bethlehem, Peggy Adams of New Jersey and Debbie Keener, also of New Bethlehem, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen, and brother, Robin.

Family and friends will be received from Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

A memorial service will follow in the church at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Anthony Rosario-Adams officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to Rita’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

