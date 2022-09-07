Robin Lynn Adams, 61, of New Bethlehem, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

Born on August 14, 1961, in Clarion, he was the youngest son of the late Theodore Preston and Mable Marie (Truitt) Adams.

Robin worked at various jobs in the New Bethlehem area and had a real passion for farming.

He is survived by two girls that he considered his daughters, Paula Johnston of Fairmount City and Katie Pierce of New Bethlehem, seven grandchildren, six sisters, Kay Irene McClellan, of Florida, Joyce Gramsky, of New Bethlehem, Linda Gramsky, of New Bethlehem, Peggy Adams of New Jersey, Rita Adams, of Lucinda, and Debbie Keener, of New Bethlehem, two brothers, Bill Adams of New Castle, and Jim Adams (Chris) of Clarion, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Adams.

Robin’s wish was to be cremated.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant with Pastor Anthony Rosario Adams officiating.

Robin also requested no flowers for the service.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

